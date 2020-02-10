The American Odessey was happy when the horses were trained here on Monday morning (February 10th).

Inner sand.

600 m: Benevolence (Pereira) 41. Easy. Sandalphon (Zameer) 38.5. Moved freely. Joplin (rb) 35.5. Moved well.

800 m: Hollywood Park (Kamble) 54.5, 600 / 39.5. Slightly crowded. Flame of fire (Kaviraj) 52.5, 600 / 39.5. Moved freely. Tacksta (A. Gaikwad), Rapid Glory (rb) 53.5, 600/40. They finished the level freely. Aegon (Pradeep), Pleiades (dealer) 55.5, 600 / 40.5. Previously, three lengths ended. Tariq / Veritas (Kaviraj), Kingda Ka / Beforememoryfades (Aniket) 56, 600/41. It used to be three lengths better. Monk (Nicky Mackay) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000 m: One for Honor (Kadam), God’s Plan (Akshay) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Cest L’Amour (Kaviraj) 1-10, 600 / 41.5. Moved freely. American Odessey (David Egan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Well answered. Note.

Racetrack.

800 m: Gracida (Santosh) 52, 600/37. Moved freely. Peppoli (rb), Miss Pareil (Walkar) 54, 600/38. You were simple.

1000 m: Chinzombo (rb), Smugglers Choice (Walkar) 1-3, 800/48, 600/35. They moved freely. Waverunner (Hanumant), Süssing (rb) 1-3.5, 800 / 49.5, 600 / 35.5. Couple pushed and level ended.

1200 m: Sunrise Ruby (Nicky Mackay), Lucky Knight (Nazil) 1-16, 1000 / 1-2, 800 / 48.5, 600 / 34.5. Former moved well and finished a route ahead. Van Dyke (Trevor) 1-16, 1000 / 1-2, 800/49, 600/34. In shape.

1400 m: Egalite (Parmar), Momentum (App) 1-32.5, 1200 / 1-17, 1000 / 1-2, 800/48, 600/35. Formerly, four lengths behind and ended one length before.

Goal practice noted on the inner sand.

1000 m: Antarctica (rb), Va Bene (A.Prakash) 1-9, 800/55, 600 / 42.5. They moved freely. Tormenta Storm (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600 / 38.5. Jumped well.

Mock race listed on Sunday (February 9th).

Racetrack.

1000 m: Mozart (trainee app), Primum Non Nocere (trainee app), Nordstern (Kaviraj), Eternal Dancer (trainee app), White River (Trevor) and Marrakech (C.S.Jodha) 59, 600/34. Won by: 3L 1L Dist. Mozart won impressively.

Second mock race.

1200 m: Imperial Heritage (Peter), Texas Gold (Nazil), Gray Hawk (Aniket), Le Mans (Kadam), Evergreen (Parmar), Raweno (Merchant) and Wilshire (A. Gaikwad) 1-14, 600/37. Won by: Nk, 3, Sh. Texas Gold, which was far behind sixth place, came out very well from the outside and took a good second place after Imperial Heritage. Raweno was a bit away, while Wilshire got out after the start and ran back a long way.

