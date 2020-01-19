American Ninja Warrior with Parkinson at the Houston Marathon

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Allison Toepper wine is the epitome of an inspiring story. She is a single mother who has participated in the America Ninja Warrior competition and is participating in her first Chevron Houston Marathon. She does all of this while suffering from Parkinson’s.

What started as chair of the HAPS (Houston Area Parkinson Society) has developed into a full-fledged marathon for Toepperwein. She lives with the disease every day, but nothing stops her.

“Wait a minute, I was on America Ninja Warrior,” said Toepperwein. “I do all these stupid things like pulling a jeep with my body and overcoming all these crazy obstacles. I can’t run the full marathon.”

Toepperwein is as fit and active as they come, but it hasn’t always been that way.

“I sat in Dr. Jacob Jankovic’s office a few months after being diagnosed and said I should start moving because only movement has been shown to slow progress. I took that to heart. I can do it, I can. ” Control. It was nothing but a miracle, “said Toepperwein.

Toepperwein says Parkinson’s is not a death sentence, but a life sentence.

“This way I can wake up every day and be thankful for my life, consider it a blessing and enjoy life to the fullest,” said Toepperwein.

To enjoy life to the fullest, you must walk 26 miles over Houston.

“One of my check marks was the Houston Marathon, so I’ll check it off and go on my next adventure.”

