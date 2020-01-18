American man finds $ 65,000 in footstool purchased from thrift store

advertisement

Howard Kirby, left, gives the money to Kim Fauth-Newberry in a store in Michigan.

The footstool didn’t feel right. That’s what happens when someone puts in US $ 43,170 (NZ $ 65,303) and apparently forgets.

The money was indeed discovered in a footstool that was donated to a resale store in Michigan in Owosso Township in the US.

Howard Kirby bought the piece and other furniture for US $ 70 after Christmas. He was astonished when his daughter-in-law unzipped the pillow and screamed. After the shock disappeared, he started the extraordinary step of giving the money back to the former owners.

“I do what I can to resemble Christ as much as possible, and this is the moral thing to do,” said Kirby, 54. “This is going to help them. I am so happy for them.”

The footstool was part of a living room set donated to a Habitat For Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband. The furniture was from her grandfather, Phillip Fauth, who died in July.

Fauth-Newberry said that Fauth was a frugal man who always paid in cash, even US $ 9,000 for a new roof. The newly discovered money was separated with paper clips and topped with handwritten notes.

“This is crazy,” said Fauth-Newberry, staring at piles of 100-dollar bills.

