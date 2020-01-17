American man confesses that he killed his wife and children and simulated the murder of his father

advertisement

Forty years ago, a young assistant officer named Alan Rubenstein presented a case that had fascinated the region for months in a courtroom outside of Philadelphia in the US – a local teacher, married and with two children, had tried to have his wife killed.

Robert Todt’s plot had also entangled his oldest child. Four-year-old Tony heard his mother screaming before being shot in the middle of the night, according to a 1981 Inquirer article from Philadelphia.

The man was charming, Rubenstein said, and he had fooled everyone for so long. He had fooled his wife, his underage girlfriend, his fiancé from the neighboring town, and the priest who had planned to marry the two.

But after weeks of testimony and evidence, the jury found Robert Todt guilty. When the verdict was read aloud, the wail of his wife and mother echoed through the courtroom, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported at the time.

When Robert Todt later appealed his conviction, his guilty verdict was confirmed, according to court reports. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in 1984 that the Todt family fought passionately against the conviction, filed lawsuits, pleaded with local politicians, and wrote to local newspapers.

But the case was closed.

Robert Todt’s wife, Loretta, eventually left and accepted the prosecutor’s version. She started a new life – she divorced Robert Todt, remarried and raised her two young children in Connecticut. The children then grew up and started their own family.

For decades, Robert Todt’s attempt to kill his wife seemed like a closed chapter, an incredibly traumatic time the rest of the family had gone through and had passed.

Until Tony Todt, according to police, grew up to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Anthony “Tony” Todt, now a 44-year-old man from Colchester, confessed to killing his wife, three children, and a dog in their Florida home at the end of December.

OFFICE OF OSCEOLA COUNTY SHERIFF

Anthony Todt is accused of killing his wife, their three young children and a dog.

His youngest child, 4-year-old Zoe, was as old as Tony Todt when he witnessed the attempted murder of his mother.

The case has moved communities back and forth across the eastern coast, although police have released limited details about the circumstances surrounding the killings.

During a press conference on Wednesday, a Florida sheriff said the Todt family was dead for at least two weeks before the bodies were found.

The alleged murders were in the midst of increasing financial pressure on the Todt family. Public records previously reviewed by The Hartford Courant showed that Tony Todt was being investigated – by the FBI and the Inspector General’s Office in the US Department of Health and Human Services – for Medicaid fraud at physical therapy companies in Colchester he owned with his wife.

Tony Todt used his scheme to repay a whole series of short-term loans, the Courant reported earlier. And individually, from Wednesday, his companies owed almost $ 100,000 (NZ $ 150,000) to creditors.

The Physiotherapy site of the Todts family on Park Avenue suddenly closed around Thanksgiving, and Todt later admitted the fraud plan to federal investigators.

He said his wife, Megan, knew nothing of the fraud, the Hartford Courant reported earlier.

The whole situation – the pressure swirling around Tony Todt and the eventual unthinkable acts he allegedly committed – runs in some ways in parallel with the 40-year case against Tony Todt’s father.

Although it was decades ago, Rubenstein – the young prosecutor in Bucks County, outside of Philadelphia – vividly remembers the 1980 case.

Rubenstein, now in his 70s and a judge in the same district, remembers the media circus surrounding the case and the audience’s fixation on the story.

He remembers the name Todt. And he remembers that the last name in German means “death”.

JOE BURBANK / ORLANDO SENTINEL VIA AP

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars are placed outside the family home.

The The Hartford Courant discussed court documents and newspaper articles, as well as Rubenstein’s memories, to merge the story of Robert Todt. Together, the sources paint a picture of a man who built up parallel lives based on lies, who eventually drove himself to violence. It is a storyline that the police said Tony Todt also seems to have been followed 40 years after his father.

In 1980 Robert Todt was a teacher of special education and wrestling coach at the Bensalem High School. He and his wife, Loretta, lived in Bensalem with their two young children, the 4-year-old Tony and his younger sister.

Robert Todt also had an affair with a 17-year-old girl and was engaged to a young nurse in the neighboring town, according to Rubenstein and partially repeated in court documents.

Rubenstein believes there were probably other women too.

“Here is a suburban teacher who is reasonably respected and who not only led a double and triple but perhaps a four-fold life,” said Rubenstein.

But when Robert Todt and the young nurse began to solidify the plans for their marriage – they had already spoken to the priest in her parish and announced the engagement to her friends and family – he felt the pressure of his multiple lives building up, Rubenstein said.

So he approached a 19-year-old named John Chairmonte, one of his former students with a significant learning disability, and told him about “an important assignment,” Rubenstein said.

The alleged justifications that Robert Todt gave to Chairmonte vary, but Rubenstein, court reports and previous articles agree that Robert Todt gave Chairmonte a gun and a key to his house.

He planned to be outside one night and told Chairmonte to sneak into the front bedroom of the house and kill the person who was asleep in bed.

And Chairmonte followed the instructions of his former teacher – almost.

Chairmonte struggled with addiction, Rubenstein said, and was drunk as he walked through the Todt house. He was awkward and bumped into something as he made his way to the front bedroom, waking Loretta Todt.

“She sat up while firing the gun,” said Rubenstein. “He shot her a little bit away and the bullet went into her left eye and he left.”

The still drunk Chairmonte ran out of the house. Overwhelmed, he stopped vomiting on the front lawn.

But Chairmonte had not only woken up Loretta Todt, he had also woken up 4-year-old Tony Todt, according to a 1981 article by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

There were inconsistencies between the police testimony of Loretta and Tony Todt and the case of the prosecutor, who discussed the Philadelphia Inquirer in a 1981 article.

Both Loretta and Tony Todt told the police that there were two men in the house that night, while the Rubenstein case only included Chairmonte. Police also found evidence of two shots, not one, and one detective believed that the first shot could not be fired from the base of the bed, as Chairmonte testified.

But one thing was clear: Loretta Todt was shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital and survived.

“The bullet pierced her left eye and it nestled near her brain,” Rubenstein said. “She should have been dead.”

The incident left young Tony Todt with his own scars. The boy was plagued by nightmares about what he had seen, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

With a missing eye and a bullet still in her skull, Loretta Todt watched the lengthy trial of her husband and remained convinced of his innocence.

“She just didn’t believe it,” said Rubenstein. “I said (to her):” What else do we have to show you? ” “

Unlike his son 40 years later, Robert Todt also adhered innocently to his innocence and even testified in his own defense. He insisted that the near-murder was an invasion at home, Rubenstein said.

Robert Todt “was a very convincing man, a charming kind of man,” said Rubenstein. But he was also “absolutely cold and remorseable.”

After weeks of testimony and evidence, Rubenstein made his final argument and appealed to the jury to see through Robert Todt’s lies.

“He can be acquitted”, Rubenstein remembers. “And he can be released. All he has to do is fool you 12.”

The jury refused to be fooled. Robert Todt served a total of around 10 years in prison, Rubenstein said.

A few years after the conviction, after Loretta Todt moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut and divorced her husband, she told Philadelphia Daily News that she had accepted that Robert Todt was trying to have her killed.

“In the end there was some recognition that” Hey, this happened, “said Rubenstein. “Eventually she came around. It took years.”

From his vantage point, Rubenstein said it seemed that Loretta Todt and Robert Todt’s fiancée were both being fooled by his charm, good looks and “gift of blob.” It seemed that Loretta Todt “had not seen any evidence that he was this kind of person,” said Rubenstein.

It is another similarity between the case of Robert Todt’s long ago case and the still-current case of Tony Todt. There were signs of unrest – the cases of Robert Todt, the fraud of Tony Todt – but on the surface, friends and family did not see it coming.

Robert Todt seemed an upright member of the community, a coach and a teacher, a family man.

And Tony Todt posted smiling Facebook photos of his young family, with neighbors describing lively kids and an energetic woman.

In his decades as a lawyer, Rubenstein said he saw everything. But the turn in this 40-year-old case surprised him a bit.

“What Anthony was thinking about, I don’t know,” said Rubenstein. “It’s hard to believe this happened.”

– The Hartford Courant

