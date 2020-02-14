In 1918, Lewis B. White, who lived in Ukiah, was killed in battle on September 14 in France. Ukiah’s local American Legion Post 76 is named after him and will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, March 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 293 Seminary Ave., Ukiah, with an open house for ice cream. “Sundaes on Sunday” is open to everyone.

Ukiah-living Lewis White was killed in battle on September 14, 1918. The American Legion Post # 76 was named in his honor. (Historical photos from American Legion Post 76, Ukiah scrapbook, donated to the Held-Poage Research Library)

White’s mother, who lived on East Perkins Street, was originally told by the War Department that he died on September 4 this year, an early newspaper report said. Friends and relatives hoped it was a false identity since she received a letter from him on September 8, but the date of his death was later clarified. The certificate issued by the US Army after his death reads: “In memory of the private individual Lewis B. White, Co.E, 315th engineer, who was killed in battle on September 14, 1918. He bravely put his life to work for his country. His name will always stay fresh in the hearts of his friends and comrades. A record of his honorable service is kept in the archives of the American Expeditionary Forces. John J. Pershing, Commander in Chief. “

The American Legion is the nation’s leading advocate for veterans, strong national defense, patriotic youth programs, and Americanism. Ukiah Post 76 has lived this commitment to official duty since March 1920.

Lewis White Post 76 currently has 98 members, some of whom now live outside the Ukiah area, but choose to keep their membership here. The current active member with the longest membership in office is Jim Wilson with 38 years of membership. Over the years, Wilson has held numerous executive positions in the post, including as Vice Commander and Commander. He is currently a post historian.

Current officers are: Ralph Paulin, Commander; Bill Causse, 1st Vice Commandant; John Johns, 2nd Vice Commandant; Manny Leal, Adjutant / Financial Officer; Robert Bell, Sgt. In Arms; James Hamilton, Chaplin; Jim Wilson, historian; and members of the Executive Committee in general, David Moody, Tim Bradford and Milt Wilson.

Paulin said: “Ukiah’s American Legion Post 76 is happy to share both our heritage and vision of our organization. We have done a lot of good and intend to do it for a second century. “

U.S. Army Certificate for Private Lewis B. White

American Legion sponsors programs such as:

– Summer education camps for boys and girls that promote Americanism and educate youth to knowledgeable, participating citizens and leaders.

-Boy Scouts of America – Assistance in providing funds and leadership skills for adults to the scouting program in our region.

-Emergency Veterans Service Fund – a local fund to support veterans with temporary, minor emergencies or crisis needs.

Commemoration in Ukiah and Potter Valley.

-Free Christmas dinner and program for veterans.

– Two $ 500 college grants to local high school graduates.

-Lobby for adequate rights and services for veterans – for honorably dismissed veterans from all service branches (army, navy, air force, marines, coast guard and maritime service).

For more information, contact Paulin at (707) 489-1260 or [email protected] or Johns at (707) 462-5084.