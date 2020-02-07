The American Idol winner, Laine Hardy, has worked hard on his debut album, dipping his toes in various genres without moving away from the country.

After releasing his debut single “Flame” just moments after winning the show in spring 2019, Hardy is working on his first full-length studio album. The 19-year-old moved from Louisiana to Nashville, he says, and has not stopped working.

“After I got off the show, I was suddenly in Nashville in June and wrote a few songs until the end of July,” Hardy told the boat in an interview last autumn to producer Michael Knox. “

Knox is a sought-after producer who has worked on all nine of Jason Aldean’s albums and has also worked with Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Eric Church, Nashville from ABC, Thomas Rhett and others.

“[My partnership with Knox] ​​was just tossed around and so on, and it was a really great, cool opportunity to hunt,” continues Hardy. “I don’t know how to describe how that happened. I think I was just lucky.”

What fans can expect from the album, the idol winner says he plans to create his own music brand and bring together a handful of genres.

“I’m more of a traditional artist,” he explains. “I would probably incorporate all of my classic and country influences into my music.”

Hardy recently shared a photo from the recording studio informing fans of the process. “I only hear a few mixes for the new music,” he exclaimed. “I’m going to get some news about what’s going to happen this year and the new music coming soon.”

American Idol’s new season premieres on February 16 on ABC.

