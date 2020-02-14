Last season, the three American Idol judges have shown kindness and care could be a brand that people will adjust to on a weekly basis. Only Sam’s audition shows that Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan won’t change the formula anytime soon.

Only Sam is 20-year-old Samantha Diaz from Harlem, New York. She has lived a hard life, but viewers learn early on that despite everything, she is in a happy mood. Her grandmother adopted her and her sister because their parents couldn’t take care of them. She lives in the projects and busks on the subway to get money for bills and food.

During an audition in Washington D.C. Just Sam jumped on stage before Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” turned it off. She just couldn’t do it as she thought possible, and after starting, stopping, and starting again, she stopped crying. From there, the three professionals gather around her to make her feel safe.

“Remember where you came from and sing where you want to go,” says Perry, and while all the judges have kind words for Just Sam, it’s Richie who realizes why she’s scared. He asks if she ever felt really safe and tells you that the three – Uncle Luke, Uncle Lionel and Aunt Katy – are on your team. This happens after the young woman goes through Andra Day’s “Rise Up” while fans rightly assume that she will get her golden ticket to Hollywood.

The 9-minute package was released before the premiere of Season 18 of American Idol on ABC on Sunday. All three judges will return in 2020 with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones. Season 17 winner was country rock singer Laine Hardy.

