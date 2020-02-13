For years, credit card companies have bragged about how they can give their customers exclusive access to concerts, hotels, and everything else under the sun, but American Express went to a place no other company had thought of: sneakers.

For Don C’s latest limited edition “Just Don” Air Force 1, he and American Express have teamed up for the release and will bless AMEX customers with exclusive access to purchase the highly anticipated February 13 release. For everyone else who owns credit cards that only offer us cashback and frequent flyer miles, we have to wait until the All-Star weekend as they are scheduled for release to the general public on February 15th.

The bright blue with red decorations is based on the colors of the flag of his hometown of Chicago and is striking to anyone who wears them, regardless of the colors that make up the rest of his clothing.

These go pretty hard.

Check out the pictures of “Just Don” Air Force 1 below and let us know if you are looking for them if they fall on the 15th.