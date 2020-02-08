WUHAN, China – Mainland China experienced the deadliest day of the Coronavirus outbreak on Friday. The authorities reported 86 deaths from pneumonia that paralyzed much of the country.

A total of 722 people had died of the virus and 34,546 were infected in mainland China by the end of Friday, the Chinese National Health Commission said. The majority of new cases were recorded in Hubei Province and its capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak where the authorities completed the construction of a new hospital in Wuhan last week. Another is scheduled to open in the coming days to treat the growing number of patients.

In the meantime, it turned out that a 60-year-old American died of the virus on February 6th at Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan. According to the US embassy in Beijing, this was the first confirmed alien death from the virus. Japan reported the first death of a suspected corona virus in Wuhan on Saturday, the State Department said. The Japanese in the sixties died of pneumonia. The hospital that treated him was inconclusive as to the cause of the pneumonia.

The virus has now infected more than 320 people in 27 other countries and territories worldwide, killing a Chinese in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong. New cases were confirmed on Saturday in Malaysia, Taiwan and Japan.

To prevent the virus from spreading further, Beijing has taken an unprecedented move to quarantine entire cities in Hubei. Around 60 million people are subject to various travel restrictions as roads are closed, train stations are closed, and flights are canceled.

The Chinese government has introduced new regulations to severely punish people who stop working to fight disease. Those who break the rules are quickly arrested and sentenced, and even the death penalty.

Researchers work around the clock to understand the coronavirus, how contagious it is and how exactly it is transmitted. Fears of the epidemic have prompted people around the world to get face masks, which has resulted in a worldwide shortage of essential medical care.

Governments around the world appear to be extremely cautious when it comes to curbing the spread of the virus, issuing travel warnings for trips to China, and stepping up controls over arrivals from the country. Several major airlines have canceled or canceled flights to and from mainland China.

Three stuck ships

Thousands of people are trapped on three cruise ships in Asia because of the fear of their passengers being infected with coronavirus.

A ship in Japan, the Diamond Princess and another in Hong Kong, the World Dream, were quarantined after it was found to have taken infected passengers.

A third ship, the Westerdam, has been rejected from various ports due to concerns that coronavirus cases may be on board. There is no evidence that passengers, current or past, have been infected.

64 passengers on the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus and were brought ashore for isolation and treatment, the Japanese authorities said. Around 2,600 guests and more than 1,000 crew members are on board, including hundreds of Americans. You will likely remain in quarantine until February 19.

The patient who is said to have brought the virus on board is an 80-year-old man from Hong Kong. He boarded the cruise in Yokohama on January 20 and when she stopped in Hong Kong on January 25, he got out and never returned. He sought medical help on January 30 and was diagnosed with the virus shortly thereafter. Hong Kong authorities said he was in a stable condition on Wednesday.

Before arriving in Hong Kong, the World Dream had docked at several ports in China and Vietnam. After visiting these locations, more than 4,400 passengers disembarked on January 24, mostly to return to mainland China. Not long after, it was confirmed that eight of these former passengers were infected with the coronavirus, which may have contaminated the ship.

The ship docked in the semi-autonomous Chinese city with 3,600 people on Wednesday and has been based at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Victoria Harbor ever since. The only people released were three crew members who were evacuated from the ship for hospital treatment.

A doctor is mourned

Many in China still mourn Li Wenliang, who was one of the first people to raise the alarm about the corona virus.

Li, a 34-year-old Wuhan ophthalmologist, was widely hailed as a hero after it emerged that he had been selected by the police to target “rumors” about the virus when he was actually trying to raise the alarm.

After Li became infected with the virus, his condition worsened in the early hours of Friday and he died. The emergence of grief and anger on Chinese social media platforms was immediately felt – and almost unprecedented. The fear was compounded by initial confusion when the state media first released and then withdrew reports of his death, leading to allegations that they were trying to cover up or control the story.

“I knew you would publish this in the middle of the night,” read a popular post on Weibo, one of China’s largest social media platforms. “Do you think we all went to sleep? No we didn’t.”

The topics “Wuhan’s government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of speech” soon began to develop on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo. Each of them won tens of thousands of views before disappearing from the heavily censored platform.

Another topic, entitled “I Want Freedom of Speech,” had 1.8 million views as of Friday morning at 5:00 PM local time (4:00 PM and Thursday).

As the grief and anger grew, those responsible for China’s large censorship apparatus, the Great Firewall, seemed at a loss to know what to do. Issues related to the censorship itself, which are generally banned, occurred for several hours before being deleted. This is rare evidence of indecision and confusion.

On Friday, China’s national supervisory commission, the country’s top anti-corruption agency, announced in a statement that it would send a team to Wuhan to investigate Li ‘s death, “in response to questions raised by the masses.”

The brief explanation did not go into the nature of the “problems” raised.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction

Corona virus