American cannabis company seeks listing on the Israeli stock exchange - company

From The Earth, a Los Angeles-based cannabis and cannabis product retailer, plans to trade with the Shell company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and collect $ 100 million from local investors to help grow its US business finance.

The Israeli securities authority and the Ministry of Justice have not yet announced whether they allow a foreign company without Israeli business to trade at TASE. Otherwise, FTE will merge into a listed shell company called KMN Capital, which the US company valued at 160 million shekels ($ 46 million).

The TASE is home to a handful of Israeli medical marijuana companies, but the merger would cause the first U.S. company to get a listing.

On Tuesday, local investors gave a presentation highlighting the growth potential of RTD in the US market. FTE’s home base in California accounts for 61.5% of the legal U.S. marijuana market. In 2018, cannabis product sales were $ 2.5 billion and are expected to reach $ 7.7 billion this year.

FTE is currently a small company: it includes two pharmacies with annual sales of $ 18.5 million and an oil production facility that went into operation in September. Seeds for sale ”operation, after the presentation.

Yuval Barak, a partner in Radhan, the company that advises FTE and KMN on the merger, said that FTE shareholders and managers bring a lot of experience to the company. “You’ve been in the field for a decade,” he said.

“The partners who have sold lighting to the cannabis industry in the past and their involvement in the business prompted them to apply for a license five years ago when the market was still in its infancy. They have a lot of retail experience and have managed to generate $ 1 million in sales per month from a recreational cannabis shop. ”

FTE shareholders include Israel-born real estate lawyer Dan Zaharoni, who was born in Israel and emigrated to the United States with his father as a child. Since he does not speak Hebrew, the talk was given on Tuesday by Barak and others involved in the merger.

Under the terms of the merger, he and the other FTE shareholders would receive 80% of the combined business, with the option to receive another 10% if they succeeded in increasing sales to $ 50 million each within three months Year increase.

