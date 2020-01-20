American bishops on MLK Day

advertisement

The President of the Bishop Council of the United States calls on Americans to rebuild the children of the community that Martin Luther King had in mind: an “America where all men and women be treated like children of God, made in his image and endowed with dignity, equality and rights that can never be denied, does not matter the color of their skin, the language they speak or the place where they were born. ”

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles published a statement on racism on the occasion of the Martin Luther King day on January 20.

The archbishop suggested that America has come a long way in the fight against racism, “but we have not come far enough.” anti-Semitic attacksand “also ugly expressions of white nationalism, nativism and violence against Hispanics and other immigrants.”

Archbishop Gomez recalled that racism is’ a sin that denies the truth about God and his creation. “

Read the entire statement below:

While our nation prepares for the life and testimony of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. To commemorate, we are grateful for his courageous stand in solidarity with all who suffer injustice and his testimony of love and nonviolence in the struggle for social change. But we are painfully aware that we are still far away from his dream for America, the “beloved community” for which he gave his life.

“We have come a long way in our country, but we have not got far enough. Too many hearts and minds are clouded by racist suspicions of privileges, and too much injustice in our society is still rooted in racism and discrimination. Too many young African-American men are still being killed in our streets or spending their best years behind bars. Many neighborhoods of minorities in this country are still what they were in the time of Reverend King, what he called “lonely islands of poverty.” Let us redo our efforts to ensure that opportunities reach every community.

“In recent years we have seen disturbing outbreaks of racism and prejudices against other groups. There has been an increase in anti-Semitic attacks and also ugly expressions of white nationalism, nativism and violence against Hispanics and other immigrants. Such intolerance is not worthy of a large people. As Catholics and as Americans, we must reject any form of racism and anti-Semitism.

“Racism is a sin that denies the truth about God and his creation, and it is a scandal that deforms the beauty of America’s founding vision. In our 2018 pastoral letter on racism, my brother and bishops said, “What is needed and what we ask for is a true conversion of heart, a conversion that will force change and the reform of our institutions and society.”

“Let us honor the memory of Reverend King by returning to what he called” the best in the American dream and the most sacred values ​​in our Judeo-Christian heritage. “Let us redo our commitment to building up his” beloved community. ” an America where all men and women are treated as children of God, made in his image and endowed with dignity, equality and rights that can never be denied, regardless of the color of their skin, the language they speak or the place where they speak were born. “

