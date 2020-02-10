America Ferrera did her best to become the star of the red carpet Oscar event with her stunning look. She put on a red dress and a gold headband, showing her little bump. Ferrera announced on New Year’s Eve that she and her husband were expecting their second baby.

Making the evening sweeter was the meaning behind her look. Ferrera shared the details of her outfit on Instagram.

“#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of dragon breeding & my Berkian warrior queen Astrid. Tonight I bring my own martial ancestors, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras,” she wrote.

Her look was well received on social media, as many appreciated the idea behind getting up.

@AmericaFerrera attracted this pregnancy perfectly. Somewhere between goddess, viking and ethnic #Oscars

– downassdoc (@drdayi) February 10, 2020

“America Ferrera pays tribute to its belligerent ancestors from the Lenca tribe of Honduras and gives me life,” wrote another on Twitter.

Ferrera spoke in the Oscar-nominated How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The actress spoke to Screen Rant about the series and its completion.

“And I think it’s a testament to (Dean DeBlois’) courage to end it. Because I think with these types of films you just think:” more, more, more. “Like” more films! “But for Dean” He always talked about it as a trilogy, “she said.” That’s how he always imagined it. And I have the feeling and you have to ask him that when he sat down to write the first screenplay, he actually imagined that screenplay knowing where he was going. So he found out, as He always said, that the series would answer the question, “Where are dragons going?”

Ferrera announced her second pregnancy by writing on Instagram: “Welcoming Baby # 2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild and growing bunch.”

The superstore star and Ryan Piers Williams welcomed their first child in May 2018.

Ferrera made her debut in her first major film, Real Women Have Curves, in 2002. From there, she played a leading role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel, before joining 2010 with How To Train Your Dragon. She also played in Ugly Betty from 2006-10.