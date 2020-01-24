AMD gain: Intel's rise in the data center will be difficult to track

advertisement

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s sale of server chips may be under investigation after a surprising data center sales surge reported by a larger rival, Intel Corp.

has shifted the balance of power against the larger rival Intel Corp.

Last year, Intel released its 7 nm Rome chip, while Intel did not launch its 10 nm chip. In chip parlance, nanometers or nm refer to the size of the transistors that are stored on a computer chip, with the general rule that smaller transistors consume current faster and more efficiently.

AMD’s violent re-entry into the server business, which has been completely dominated by Intel for many years, was a large part of its turnaround. AMD’s Epyc line of data center chips falls under the company’s enterprise embedded and semi-custom segment. Analysts say sales in this segment will increase 39% to $ 603.8 million when AMD reports fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

However, expectations may have changed after Intel exceeded Wall Street estimates for data center sales by around $ 800 million. AMD stock fell 2.6% on Friday after the Intel report as Intel stock had the best day in two years and the highest price since the Dotcom bankruptcy.

That was a rare drop for AMD – in addition to the best performing stocks in the S&P 500 index

For the second year in a row, AMD stocks have recently surpassed their dotcom highs to set new records, promising an even bigger year in 2020 with the release of several new chips at CES. If AMD wants to continue this development, it may have to see a significant increase in server sales in order to keep up with its biggest competitor.

What to expect

merits: Of the 33 analysts surveyed by FactSet, AMD is expected to post an average of 31 cents per share after 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Estimate, a software platform that uses crowdsourcing from hedge fund managers, brokers, buy-side analysts and others, demands a profit of 32 cents per share.

Revenue: According to 32 analysts surveyed by FactSet, Wall Street expects AMD to generate sales of $ 2.11 billion. This is less than the $ 2.15 billion forecast at the beginning of the quarter, but more than the $ 1.42 billion reported in the prior-year period. AMD forecast sales of $ 2.05 billion to $ 2.15 billion. Revenues are estimated to be $ 2.13 billion.

In AMD’s largest segment, computer and graphics chips, analysts expect FactSet sales to grow 52% to $ 1.5 billion.

Stock movement: AMD’s stock has risen more than 52% since the last earnings report in late October. In comparison, the S & P 500 index

has risen 8.5%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index

grew by 12.5% ​​and the PHLX Semiconductor Index

has increased by 12% during this time.

What analysts say

Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay, who has an outperform rating and a target price of $ 60, sees AMD not only because of launch problems at Intel in the long term.

“Investors seem to appreciate the sustainability of this competitive positioning and roadmap, which we don’t see as just a few quarters of opportunistic gains, and which certainly doesn’t depend on Intel’s incremental competitive mistakes,” said Ramsay.

The Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer, who has a performance assessment of the share, sees with his Epyc 2 chips a sustained dynamic of AMD in the server room.

“We estimate that the 7nm Epyc-2 share will be 6 to 7% at the end of 2019, a roughly double increase over the end of 2018, and that the share will reach 10% in the middle of the year, because Intel is struggling with 10 nm battles, “said Schafer.

Christopher Rolland, analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group, neutral on AMD, said the chip maker is on the right track when it comes to PCs, even with minor issues.

“Despite giving up a small stake in Intel to desktops (odd given the launch of new desktop products this quarter), the company managed to increase its stake in notebook CPUs (+ 4.3% QOQ),” said Rolland.

“Desktop processors (average retail price) also increased significantly (~ 20% QOQ) as 7nm Ryzen still have higher ASPs than their predecessors (a better mix with more Threadripper / Ryzen 9 also contributed to the ASP quality)” said Susquehanna analyst.

Of the 38 analysts dealing with AMD, 15 have a buy or overweight, 20 have a hold rating and three have a sell or underweight with an average target price of $ 43.14.

