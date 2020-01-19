advertisement

AMC develops a number of ideas that could form the basis for a third season of the historical horror anthology drama “The Terror”, Reporting date reports from TCA.

“The network was conceptualized by the production company Scott Free and there is talk about how it is suitable for a third pass,” they add.

The first season of the drama, based on Dan Simmon’s novel and aired in 2018, was set on the cold decks of a Victorian-era sailing ship after a doomed course, while the second season, “The Terror: Infamy,” premiered In August 2019, it’s all about a malicious, form-changing troop jailed in a Japanese detention center with prisoners.

advertisement

“I love the concept of history and horror,” said Sarah Barnett, president of the AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Horror is a brilliant metaphorical way to talk about being human and the jagged emotions we feel. It’s wonderful.” So it is really interesting to put it in such an elevated and special historical moment that brings great challenges, such as internment camps or the Northwest Passage. I am excited to see how we can continue this franchise and see what works. We don’t just want to go on with what season three would look like. ‘

Watch out for more news as announced.

advertisement