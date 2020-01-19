advertisement

New characters. New zombies. New world.

AMC is expanding the world of “The Walking Dead” this year with a second spin-off series that focuses on two young female protagonists and tells the story of the first generation that is to grow up in the apocalypse as we know it. Titled “The Walking Dead: world beyond.‘ We learned tonight that AMC will launch the brand new series in April.

The first season of the series with 10 episodes is premiered Sunday April 12, 2020 at 10 p.m. EST. The following episodes will then be broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

The opening for the premiere is the finale of season 10 of the main show. We also learned that “World Beyond” should only take two seasons before it ends.

“Some become heroes. Some become bad guys. In the end, they are all changed forever. Grown up and firmly rooted in their identity, good and bad. “

“Two sisters, along with two friends, are leaving a place of security and comfort to defy the known and unknown dangers that are on an important search and undead. Persecuted by those who want to protect them and those who want to harm them, a story of growing up and transformation takes place on dangerous terrain and challenges everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. “

Jordan Vogt-Roberts Directed the pilot episode. Alexa Mansour. Nicolas Cantu. Hal Cumpston. Julia Ormond. Aliyah Royale and Annet Mahendru will lead the cast.

