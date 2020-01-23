advertisement

Stephanie Carlisle Lancaster’s days of intrigue have been shortened. OWN has canceled ambitions After just one season, series star Robin Givens revealed on Instagram on Thursday.

“I found out last week that Ambitions won’t return for a second season,” the actress wrote.

ambitions played Givens as a ruthless Atlanta lawyer who was ready to do anything to satisfy her ambitions. The short-lived series also played Brian J. White, Kendrick Cross, Brely Evans, Erica Page and Essence Atkins.

The show’s first season finale, which now functions as the series finale, was broadcast on December 19, 2019. It was appropriately titled “Save the Best for Last”.

TVLine’s cable renewal scorecard has been updated accordingly ambitionsCancellation. Are you crazy? Leave a comment below with your thoughts on the early end of the show.

