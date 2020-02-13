Amber Rose debuted her new look and it set the internet ablaze, now she has some selected words for the critics.

On Wednesday (February 12), Amber Rose went on Instagram to address the critics and reveal her inspiration for her new forehead tattoo with her children’s names.

“For the people who tell me I’m too pretty for a face, they’re the same people who would tell me I’m too pretty, even if they think I’m ugly and lie to me, Lol. Or they would just say I’m ugly, ”wrote Rose. “Either way, the moral of the story is to do everything you want in life.”

Muva Rose also visited Fox Soul’s series One on One with Keyshia Cole to address her new tattoo before she found the inspiration came from the death of the basketball icon Kobe Bryant,

“You know, I have to be honest,” Amber started. “I don’t want that to sound cheesy or anything, but after Kobe died, I thought about my life. I can’t say,” Oh, Kobe died, so did you get a tattoo? “But it was kind of because I was thinking about my father and my father had cancer when he was 40. He had a remission and He’s good but he almost died. I’m 36. And I thought I had wanted this tattoo for a long time and I thought you know what? Life is so short. Just do it. Just live your best life. With no regrets. Just do it. “

Amber Rose wasn’t the only one in the relationship that added new ink, Rose’s friend, record manager Alexander Edwards, also got one of his own forehead tattoos from Slash and Bash’s birth dates. The ink has a flash between the two dates “10 • 10 • 19” and “2 • 21 • 13”.

Check out Amber Rose’s full interview below.

