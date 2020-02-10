Amber Rose has been relatively unremarkable for a minute. But lately she shows up in some places and is wearing a new hairline?

The blonde bomb was recently discovered in a Dolls Kill store in Los Angeles, where she posed for a picture with a fan. Inside you can see Rose with some new ink on her forehead, where her hairline would be. Although she hasn’t announced any new tattoos on her social media account, Rose appears to have written her children’s names (Bash and Slash) on her dome.

We’re not sure if it’s a temporary tattoo or a permanent tattoo or not, but it’s damn original, that’s for sure.

Rose was even seen in an episode of Sneaker Shopping With Cool Kicks (not Complex) with the same tattoo on her head.

What do you think of Bernstein’s latest ink application? Dope or OD? Let us know in the comments.