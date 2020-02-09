Mother love. Amber Rose showed how much her children mean to her by putting two tattoos with her name on her forehead.

The 36-year-old model appeared in a promotional video released on Friday, February 7th, for the CoolKicks sneaker store in Los Angeles. Although Rose doesn’t mention her new tattoos, they are clearly visible on her forehead.

The name “Bash” refers to her 6-year-old son Sebastian, whom she shares with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifais written in italics on one side of her head. On the other side is the name of her 4-month-old son Slash, which she shares with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards YouTube

A & R’s vice president for Def Jam Recordings, 32, announced the birth of his son on Instagram in October 2019.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards … the world is ours now. Thank you @amberrose for loving me so much that you brought your body into the world.” Newborns. “I could never be as strong as you. Smash a rock star. “

Rose announced on Instagram in April 2019 that she was pregnant with her second child.

“@ Ae4president and I am happy to announce that we are a cute little baby on the way!” She wrote next to a photo of her ultrasound appointment.

The founder of SlutWalk told Us Weekly in October 2018 that she hoped to pass on her passion for expression to her son Sebastian – by cursing him.

“I let my son swear in the house because it’s an expression,” said Rose at the time. I tell him when it is appropriate and not at school. That’s it.”

