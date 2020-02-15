CELEBRATE BORN THIS DAY: Amber Riley, 34; Matt Groening, 66; Melissa Manchester, 69; Jane Seymour, 69.

Melissa Manchester (Photo by Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Apple Music)

Happy Birthday: Go into the future with confidence. If you show weakness, someone will take advantage of you; If you are strong, you end up becoming a trendsetter. When you ask a lot of questions, stay ahead of anyone trying to take control or stand in your way. Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what you want to achieve. Their numbers are 8, 17, 21, 27, 34, 40, 44.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Your ability to find solutions and match what others can offer increases your chances of advancement. Romance is in the stars, so involve the person you love in your activities. Changes made now lead to more stability. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): Go what you want. Don’t let anyone stand in your way. Someone will disagree with your behavior, but it is up to you how you behave in situations. Career opportunities arise when you learn new skills that improve your skills. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): You will be interested in a position or an opening. There is a personal connection to someone you work with. Traveling for education or business pays off. Let your uniqueness show the way and you will be interested. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21 – July 22): Make a big deal out of nothing. Offer enthusiasm and skills and you will make a difference. Changes can be useful as long as you take the right path. An opportunity can be lost if you are stubborn. 5 Stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Help others and you will help yourself at the same time. Making a change at home will make your life easier, but will annoy someone near you. Love can weigh you down when you experience insecurity. Continue with caution. 2 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Your unique way of dealing with situations and other people puts you in the driver’s seat. Your real friends will be happy for you, but expect someone’s jealousy to contradict your success. Choose your friends and partners wisely. 4 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Don’t spend too much to impress someone. Creative ideas help you take a new direction. Don’t let your emotions work over you, or you may reveal personal information that someone can use against you. Love and romance are encouraged. 3 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): Someone will upset you. Focus on getting things done instead of starting a feud. Don’t take criticism to heart. Listen, but refuse to let it stand between you and the success you want to achieve. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): Move, make things happen, and excel. Offer your services and donate your time to something you want to track. An opportunity to meet someone who can boost your trust and income is obvious. Don’t sit back and wait. be aggressive. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22nd – January 19th): Try something new or visit a destination you’ve never been to. It will open your eyes to a new way of living or doing things. Changing your plans leads to a secure future. Do the unexpected to confuse your competitors. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Look ahead, leave the past behind and pursue your goal. Keep emotional matters discreet. Concentrate on what is important to you. Promote happiness and offer love and peace to those you meet along the way. Romance is on the rise. 2 stars

PISCES (February 19 – March 20): Think, formulate and follow a plan. Do not hesitate if you should go ahead at full speed. Measures don’t have to cost a lot. Start small and build. Sharing your ideas leads to support and a possible partnership. 5 Stars

Birthday baby: They are researching, unique and versatile. You are fearless and full of energy.

