Amber Heard Spotted Kissing The cameraman Bianca Butti

advertisement

Amber Heard may have a new woman in her life. Heard was recently seen kissing by Bianca Butti, a cameraman who has worked on projects like Eyes of the Moon and Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, as the Daily Mail noted.

The publication reported that Heard and Butti emerged from the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, California on Sunday, January 12. The two could be seen kissing, laughing and just enjoying themselves in front of the hotel. They were later seen driving off in 1968 Heards Mustang and stayed in good spirits when they drove off.

The Daily Mail reported that Butti is currently fighting breast cancer for the second time. To reduce her medical costs, the cameraman set up a Go Fund Me, describing her fight against the disease.

advertisement

Amber Heard’s new love interest Bianca Butti: A cameraman is now fighting a second breast cancer diagnosis https://t.co/wjhRbNtzS3

– Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 14, 2020

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in March this year,” Butti said in August 2019. “I was deeply devastated. A new tumor appeared in my right breast, almost three years after I was declared” cancer-free ” “For those of you who don’t know me, breast cancer was diagnosed in late 2015. I was 34 years old. I underwent a traditional western chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation program that I thought would last until a few months ago. “

“I will say that getting cancer diagnosed for the second time is much less scary than the first time,” she continued. “After being diagnosed a few years ago, I did a lot of research on breast cancer and cancer in general. With cancer in the second round, I felt more patient and better informed about my treatment options.”

Butti further said that she would seek multiple, non-traditional treatments for her cancer and that she continued to hope for a positive outcome.

The cameraman is the last person Heard has been associated with. Previously, she was associated with Heidi Klum’s ex-Vito Schnabel and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk. The Aquaman star was also married to Johnny Depp, although the couple originally made a covenant in February 2015. In May 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and received an injunction against him, according to the Daily Mail.

In the years since their separation, both Heard and Depp have accused the other of domestic violence. According to the deadline, the former spouses will appear in court in February to discuss their ongoing legal issues.

Photo credit: Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement