Amber Heard was not concerned at her ongoing controversy with Johnny Depp at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday. The actress smiled at the award ceremony, where she supported the musical drama Her Smell. Heard has still not publicly commented on the recording of himself and Depp that has sparked so much controversy in the past few weeks.

Heard had arrived at the Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles, California on Saturday afternoon in a striking butterfly suit. The outfit showed a clear pattern on the jacket and pants, which ended in wide, wavy cuffs.

The jacket was pinched just under the elbow and had rounded shoulder pads. Heard gave the photographer a shy smile before heading to the award ceremony.

(Photo: Toni Anne Barson / WireImage)

Heard attended the Spirit Awards to support Elisabeth Moss, her co-star in Her Smell. Moss was nominated for the best female lead in the film, although he was officially released in 2018. The film is about a self-destructive punk rock singer who tries to regain her creativity while maintaining her hard-fought sobriety.

Heard is juggling its own controversy these days, as fans are outraged by their lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Moss has accused Depp of physically abusing her during her marriage from 2015 to 2017, but a newly released recording of the couple has some fans that they call the real abuser.

The audio clip released by The Daily Mail was reportedly taped during a two-hour couple therapy session with Heard’s knowledge and consent. In it, she admitted to “beating” Depp, although she also spoke about his “physicality”.

“I’m sorry I didn’t hit you in the face with a real punch, but I hit you, it didn’t hit you. Babe, you weren’t hit,” she said.

“I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t get the idea of ​​more physicality, more physical abuse,” said Depp in the recording. “Because if we had continued it would have been bad. And baby, I told you once. I’m scared to death that we’re a fucking crime scene.”

Later in the recording, Heard said that a court would not believe that she really hurt Depp since she is only a “115-pound woman”. Many fans on social media have accused Heard of downplaying her husband’s concern in the recording, but Heard’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said there was nothing on the tape that Heard was in any way the “true abuser.”

“The fact that a woman is fighting or talking back does not mean that she has not been subjected to repeated domestic violence and abuse,” Kaplan said in a statement released by Newsweek. “It’s a myth to say how Mr. Depp appears to suggest that if Ms. Heard hit him, she couldn’t be a victim too. It’s just not true.”