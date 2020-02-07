It looks like Amber Heard has taken care of digital housekeeping. The Aquaman star has reportedly deleted angry comments that have flooded her Instagram account since the release of a recording that she talks about beating her ex-husband Johnny Depp. While Heard previously made claims against Depp that he had abused them during their time together, the recently unearthed record has led to an increase in contributions to the actor’s defense.

As The IBTimes notes, Heard’s deletion of the comments has not gone unnoticed by platform users. While some of the nastier comments have disappeared, the few that are left have asked the actress to delete anything at all.

The rush of vitriolic comments was immediately apparent when Heard released a selfie earlier this week that led to a rush of accusations that Heard was an abuser who ruined Depp’s career. The hashtag ‘Justice for Johnny Depp’ also appears frequently.

The recording in question was taken in 2015 when the couple were still together and appeared to be in therapy, although it was only released last week.

“I’m sorry I didn’t hit you in the face with a real punch, but I hit you, it didn’t hit you,” Heard told Depp in the recording. “Babe, you weren’t hit. I don’t know how my actual hand moved, but you’re fine, I didn’t hurt you, I didn’t hit you, I hit you.”

Elsewhere in the recording, Depp can be heard trying to work with Heard while refuting her claim that he abused her.

“Just try it. Let’s both try it,” you hear Depp say. “If there is trouble, if there is something that really casts a spell on us – let’s try not to fight. Try to tackle it without jumping into each other’s throats because everything we’re going to do is to build a mountain of F – resentment, some types of hate. “

Another conversation between the former couple, this one from 2016, was released earlier this week when Heard apparently mocked Depp about his allegations that she had abused him. Heard her former husband “tell the world” that he was the victim of an attack “and see how many people believe you.”

The couple divorced in January 2017 and Heard’s allegations that Depp had abused them formed the cornerstone of their legal dispute.