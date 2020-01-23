Amber Heard and Bianca Butti meet

advertisement

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti. Matt Baron / Shutterstock; Milla Cochran / startraksphoto.com

New couple alarm! Amber heard found love in the cameraman Bianca Butti,

“Amber and Bianca meet and meet,” one source tells us exclusively. “Amber doesn’t try to be reserved.”

advertisement

Unlikely celebrity couples

The new couple does not hide their relationship or PDA. Heard, 33, “feels comfortable kissing Bianca and holding her hands in public at this point,” says the insider. “You started out as friends and it grew into something more.”

The Aquaman star and 38-year-old Butti stoked romantic rumors when they took part in the Women’s March 2020 in Los Angeles on January 18, where actress The Rum Diary spoke. The two were photographed holding hands and smiling in LA as they went around the event.

“Proud to be part of the 4th annual women’s march with so many strong and brave people in the struggle for equality,” Heard wrote on Monday, January 20th, on Instagram next to a photo of himself.

The day before, the two went out for coffee in San Diego. The Texan-born, who has been open to her sexuality for years, was photographed when she held on to Butti and walked to her car, smiling and laughing.

The duo sparked initial relationship speculation after they were photographed kissing in Palm Springs on January 14. They were seen leaving the Colony Palms Hotel, where they had gotten into a car and set off.

Most shocking celebrity splits

Heard, who is bisexual, announced in 2017 that she never understood when people commented on her “coming out”.

“I think it’s funny because I’ve never been there,” said the Magic Mike XXL actress during the Economist’s Pride & Prejudice Summit in March 2017. I think it was wrong. I was always on the go. “

The actress added that she was warned that the statement about her sexuality could affect her career, but she didn’t care.

“I never defined myself by the person I was with,” she said. “I never defined myself as a specific thing or not. So I watched as I quickly became Amber Heard, not actress Amber Heard. “

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: The way they were

She added: “It affected my career, it was difficult. It was’nt easy. I was the only one who worked this way, so it was definitely difficult because nobody had done it. I did that, although everyone told me that it would no doubt end my career. “

Heard was briefly connected to the IT director Andy Muschietti after their separation from Vito beak in March 2019. She had dated earlier Elon musk on and off from 2016 to 2018 and was previously married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017.

advertisement