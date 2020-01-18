Amber Alert was issued to a 12 year old girl from Austin, Texas

advertisement

The Austin police released an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Avery Claire Reynolds on Saturday evening.

Police say Avery was last seen in Austin, Texas, wearing a gray hoodie with “small” black letters, black leggings, and aqua Nike shoes.

She is described as a white woman with brown hair, brown eyes and red glasses, 5’2 “85 lbs.

advertisement

Police are looking for 43-year-old Kassia Sofia Vaughan in connection with Avery’s disappearance.

They say Vaughn is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’1 “110 lbs.

The police assume that Vaughn drives a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with the Texas registration DTM3557. They say the car has front-end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem through the license plate.

Austin police believe Avery is in serious or imminent danger.

If you have information about this kidnapping, contact the Austin police.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement