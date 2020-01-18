Amber Alert issued from Austin for 12-year-old girl | KWKT

advertisement

CENTRAL TEXAS – On Saturday evening an Amber Alert was issued from Austin.

Austin Police is looking for 12-year-old Avery Claire Reynolds. She was last seen leaving a high school in southwestern Austin.

An AISD spokesperson said on Saturday that the warning had been issued because they discovered during the course of the investigation that Reynolds could be in danger.

She is described as glasses with a red frame, a gray hoodie with ‘small’ in black letters, black leggings and aqua Nike shoes.

Officials say she was last seen leaving the Small Middle School and she’s supposed to be with her mother, Kassia Vaughan, who violates a court order.

The police are looking for a Black Mazda Tribute S. from 2005 with the license place DTM3557.

The car also has damage on the front and an emblem of Texas Tech University at the rear left next to the license plate.

Call the police when you see the vehicle.

