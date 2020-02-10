Amazon.com Inc. has asked a federal court for permission to remove President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for their role in awarding a controversial $ 10 billion cloud computing contract.

Former testimony Secretary of Defense James Mattis is also asked to testify in the filing, and he would like to know what he thinks about Trump’s stance on the corporate defense infrastructure contract signed with Microsoft Corp. went, knew.

instead of the alleged favorite Amazon

“President Trump has repeatedly expressed his willingness to use his position as president and commander-in-chief to disrupt government functions, including federal decisions, and to advance his personal agenda,” AWS said in a statement to MarketWatch.

“Maintaining public confidence in the country’s procurement process requires the disclosure and amendment of administrative records, particularly given President Trump’s order to” screw Amazon, “” said AWS. “The question is whether the President of the United States can use the Department of Defense budget to pursue his own personal and political goals.”

Amazon claims that when the contract was awarded to Microsoft, the Pentagon “omitted important information and details that led to this erroneous and potentially adverse decision regarding DoD’s future cloud infrastructure.”

A decision on Amazon’s application is expected in the coming weeks.

Trump has made no secret of his hostility to Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder and CEO of Amazon. Bezos also owns the Washington Post, an antagonist of Trump.

Before taking office, Trump campaigned with the promise that Amazon would have “problems” if he became president. And he privately ordered Defense Secretary Mattis at the time to screw “Amazon” out of the JEDI contract, as the book “Holding The Line: Inside Trumps Pentagon with Secretary Mattis” says.

Amazon filed a lawsuit against JEDI at the US federal court in late November.

