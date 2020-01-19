Amazon says it will invest $ 1 billion in India

advertisement

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, told Amazon SMBhav attendees that the company would invest $ 1 billion in Indian companies.

Bezos said the plan for the event in Delhi is to digitally supply small and medium-sized businesses, as well as businesses and retailers in the country.

The e-commerce giant expects the investment to enable cumulative exports of $ 10 billion by 2025.

“We hope that this investment will bring millions of people to India’s future prosperity while exposing the world to Make-in-India products,” said Amazon in a statement.

During his stay in India, Bezos is also expected to review Amazon’s activities in the country and meet with local government officials.

However, Bezos news was not well received in some quarters.

Indian shopkeepers have expressed their dissatisfaction with Amazon and have taken to the streets in protest after the announcement. “Hundreds of thousands” of small retailers across the country have reportedly joined the protests.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an industry organization of over 40,000 trade associations representing 70 million traders across the country, said the announcement was nothing more than a blatant advertisement and would do no good to the country.

“It is not an investment, but an advertising funding for Amazon India to smash retail and encourage its team in India to get even more predatory prices and deeper discounts,” it said.

Amazon and its rival Flipkart are being investigated by the country’s antitrust authorities for alleged violations of the country’s competition law.

