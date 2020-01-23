Amazon is asking the court to stop Microsoft JEDI's work

advertisement

Amazon is doing everything possible to ensure that Microsoft does not like to receive the JEDI contract. After losing the contract to Microsoft, he first filed a protest, then an official appeal, and finally an injunction request.

Now, however, the company filed a lawsuit in hopes of pulling the handbrake on the $ 10 billion cloud contract the Pentagon had given Microsoft. Amazon hopes that the contract can be suspended until the court decides on the previously filed protest.

“It is common practice to maintain contract fulfillment while a protest is pending, and it is important that the numerous valuation errors and apparent political interference that have affected the JEDI pricing decision be reviewed,” said Amazon after submitting the application ,

JEDI [Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure] is a multi-billion dollar multi-year contract that migrates the Pentagon’s infrastructure to the cloud. Numerous companies, including IBM and Oracle, had applied for the order, but they were Amazon or Microsoft.

After Microsoft awarded the contract, Amazon claimed, among other things, that the US President Donald Trump was biased against Jeff Bezos, the head of Amazon.

The country’s defense minister, Mark Esper, denied such claims and said that the Pentagon had made its choice freely, without outside influence and completely fairly.

