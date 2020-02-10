Amazon.com Inc. has commissioned a Sony executive to monitor the entertainment operations.

Mike Hopkins, currently chairman of Sony Pictures Television and former managing director of the Hulu streaming platform, will join Amazon

Later that month as senior vice president for the prime video platform and film and television studios, Amazon said on Monday.

The entertainment business at Amazon had previously reported Jeff Blackburn, a senior vice president, who announced last year that he would do a sabbatical in 2020 to spend more time with his family and return to the company next year.

In Hopkins, Amazon gets a manager with a background who runs a streaming platform and a production unit. He is also well versed in television distribution. Before joining Sony Corp.

and Hulu, he was a senior executive at 21st Century Fox, where he led sales for its cable network operations.

