This amazing time-lapse video shows the careful assembly of Dippy the dinosaur for his visit to Rochdale.

The skeletal imprint of the 27m long Diplodocus skeleton, which consists of 292 bones, was revealed on Monday in Number One Riverside.

Rochdale is the only stop of the exhibition in the North West during her highly anticipated UK tour.

The dinosaur first left the Natural History Museum in London in 2018.

Dippy will be in Rochdale until June

(Image: Alan Hamer)

The first visitors were students from Healey elementary school in Rochdale after the fifth student, Sophie Roberts, nine, won a competition for the placement of the last toe bone with Lorraine Cornish, director of the Natural History Museum.

Sophie, who had brought her class with her, secured the coveted spot after making her own dinosaur, the Giraffosaurus, from recyclable materials.

She said, “We are so excited because we are the first people to see Dippy in Rochdale.”

Rochdale Mayor Billy Sheerin said it was an “honor” for the city to host the exhibition.

He added: “It is just incredible and it is in an incredible place.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“In a library, in a community center, in a place to work and live, not in a museum, this is a real space that takes place in real life.

“Dippy is among all of us, which makes it even more special.”

Dippy Education Officer Helen Seymour said: “It is what we have been working on for the past 18 months.

“It doesn’t matter how old someone is – they really love dinosaurs.

“In a way, the hard work starts now because we have to make it really exciting.

“If Dippy leaves, which will be very sad, we have to make sure we have a legacy from people who want to come to Rochdale and have fun.”

Dippy is one of 10 replicas of the original skeleton found by railroad workers in Wyoming, USA, in 1898.

They were commissioned by King Edward VII and sent to museums in cities around the world such as Paris, Berlin, Vienna and Moscow.

The skeleton was exhibited in the Natural History Museum for over 100 years.

Dippy will be in Rochdale by June 28th.