Amanda tries to set limits

Young and the Restless fans are so happy that Sharon has received so much support from people in their lives since sharing their cancer news with them. They gather around her to support her and to give her love, guidance and as much peace as you can have at such a moment. There is so much in your life that may not be good, but there is also so much in your life that may be beautiful. She’ll spend her life and time who she is and what she wants, but she won’t spend much time worrying about it either. She is a fighter and we love that about her. Nikki and Victor also announced big changes in their own lives. They make some changes, are there for each other and celebrate.

Theo does everything in his power to ensure that there is nothing good in Kyle’s life. He makes this man look terrible for his own wife while looking as good as possible, and we cannot handle it or endure it for another moment. He is so smart and has the upper hand in every way. He has taken himself to a place where he is no longer happy about much, but he comes to this man and his wife. He wants to be with Lola and he knows Kyle will do anything to keep this secret and make things look as good as he can if he can. There is so much more to it, and we cannot understand this game while it is being played and things are going bad.

What happens to young and restless people?

Heartbreaking and sweet at the same time.

What’s next for young and restless people?

Kyle and Summer are both working on an unfinished business, and we can’t help but wonder what it is. Do they still have feelings for each other or will they both chase after the people they think are wrong? As we all know, summer is not a big Lola fan, and Kyle doesn’t like Theo at all. Although Summer tried to decide for a moment whether she had feelings for Theo and could see herself before she realized that he really only has feelings for Lola, her small, unfinished business may have something to do with him take care of. They are good friends and we could see that they work together for it and make things happen in their own lives. We understand it and we like it and we are not at all surprised that it works and works this way.

Then there is Amanda who will do something that actually surprises us. It will set some limits for Billy. However, we do not understand why when we know that she agrees with the way things are going with them. She is not a fan of Victoria or anyone who is not herself. Maybe this is a way to get a better look since Victor is heading for her and has already threatened her. We don’t know the whole truth yet, but we do know that she is doing this right now.

