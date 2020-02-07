After a busy year as a member of The Highwomen, Amanda Shires shared a new rocking solo track. The song is called “Deciphering Dreams” and delivers energetic, rising vocals and a strong allusion to psychedelic rock’n’roll. Press “Play” above to listen!

Produced by Dave Cobb, “Deciphering Dreams” is driven by Shire’s poetic, gripping lyrics and a stream of rolling guitar and bass riffs that her husband and fellow artist Jason Isbell and Jimbo Hart supplied. The listener is brought in by Shires’ exploration of her own nightly visions as she tries to interpret its meanings – or their absence. The track is the first teaser of an expected new solo record from Shires, which is expected to be released later this year.

Shires stayed on the road in 2019 to support both their last solo album, 2018’s To The Sunset, and the release of the high group’s debut album, The Highwomen. The Highwomen, consisting of Shires, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, quickly gained great recognition and reached number 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums charts.

With no definite plans in sight for the highwomen at the moment, Shires takes the opportunity to return to their solo activities. The singer and violinist starts her Atmosphereless headlining tour in Jackson, Missouri today (February 7). Other dates across the country are planned for late April.

