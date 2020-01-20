Amanda Knox poses in the old prison uniform before wedding

advertisement

Amanda knox is not ashamed of her past.

While running errands with her fiance before their wedding Christopher RobinsonThe 32-year-old Knox put on her old prison dress for a short Instagram post.

“40 days until the wedding and 267 tasks that are still on the wedding to-do list. I locked myself in the craft room and am wearing my old prison uniform. Literally the same sweatshirt and sweatpants that I lived in at the Casa Circondariale Capanne in Perugia, ”she wrote in the headline.

In the shot, Knox wears a white sweater, gray sweatpants, a gray hat and matching socks. She flexes her muscles with a smile and apparently refers to the notorious poster “We Can Do It!”.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Knox – a student from Washington University – spent nearly four years in an Italian prison after being convicted of the 2007 murder Meredith Kercher, an exchange colleague who was her roommate abroad. Knox remained innocent until the end and was finally acquitted by the Supreme Court of Cassation in Italy in 2015. Knox’s friend Raffaele Sollecito was also accused and later acquitted.

Now that she is free, Knox is raising awareness of the many problems facing the judiciary, hoping to prevent others from doing what she did. In 2016, she participated in a Netflix documentary about her case. The film was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2018, Knox began hosting the VICE and Facebook show The Scarlet Letter Reports, which dealt with the nature of public shame.

Knox has been with Seattle-based author Robinson since the end of 2015, when she met him at a book launch for War of the Encyclopedists. They now share three cats, Mr. Screams, Mr. Fats and Emil. While remaining relatively cautious about their relationship, they got a backlash in July 2019 after asking fans to fund their wedding, even though they had already done so in secret!

Radar brought the news of their secret marriage.

