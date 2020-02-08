Amanda Bynes posted a new selfie on Instagram this weekend and asked a lot of questions from fans. The actress had a heart on one cheek that looked like it could have been a real permanent tattoo. She also wore a t-shirt from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and may have teased her future education plans.

Bynes is known for acting impulsively and taking drastic steps to get noticed, although she has slowed things down in recent years. Still, when she had a little black heart shape on her left cheekbone on Friday, many couldn’t help wondering if it was permanent – especially since it was the second appearance of the design.

Bynes had disabled commenting on her post so fans couldn’t ask her directly or weigh on the platform. Of course, they just went to Twitter to discuss the design with each other.

“Oh my Lanta, Amanda Bynes tattooed her face … I’m worried about her sanity,” one person tweeted.

The reactions to Bynes’ obvious tattoo ranged from “really bad” to “shaky” without much space in between. Some people have expressed concerns about their mental health, as Bynes has had behavior problems in the past.

View this post on Instagram

👽

A contribution by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on December 30, 2019 at 8:58 p.m. PST

Bynes showed the heart design for the first time on December 30 in a selfie, in which the comments were also deactivated. At the time, the heart seemed slightly raised and red, but it could also have been drawn using an eyeliner or other temporary method. However, after it reappeared five weeks later, many fans assume it’s real.

Meanwhile, Bynes’ t-shirt bears the California State Polytechnic University logo in Pomona, California, which may indicate that she plans to continue her education. Bynes published a photo of herself in a hat and dress in December and wrote that she was at the “graduation” of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in LA.

At about the same time, Entertainment Tonight reported that Bynes had been in a sober facility and was looking for a more permanent agreement. Bynes is still under her parents’ care, but plans to seek more independence.

Already in November 2018, Bynes gave an interview with Paper Magazine, in which she expressed her newly discovered clarity in her life. She seemed to be in a good place.

“These days of experimenting (with substances) are long gone. I am not sad about them and I do not miss them because I am really ashamed of how these substances made me act,” Bynes said at the time. “When I wasn’t with them, I was back to normal and immediately realized what I had done – it was like an alien had literally entered my body. It’s such a strange feeling.”

However, the interview is said to have triggered a relapse for Bynes, who checked into a rehab facility in January 2019. Since then, she has given the press no information about her condition.