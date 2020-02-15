Amanda Bynes’ fiancé now has a public face, but his identity remains unknown. On Saturday, the former Nickelodeon star shared a picture with her fiance behind him and described him as a “lover” in the caption. The mail came hours after it announced its surprising engagement on Friday, Valentine’s Day.

Bynes’ post contains only the word “love” in the heading. Her fiance is behind her and has a goatee, black-rimmed glasses and a smile. Bynes herself looks very serious with her new heart-shaped facial tattoo. The man’s identity remains unknown because she didn’t tag his Instagram account if he had one.

On Friday evening, Bynes announced that the two had been engaged. “Committed to the love of my life,” wrote the 33-year-old former actress.

In contrast to the post on Friday, the comment area for the post on Saturday is closed. Fans can only like the new post.

The Friday post showed only Bynes’ left hand with a huge diamond engagement ring on the ring finger. Her hand was on a man’s hand. He seemed to be wearing a gold wedding ring, which really confused her fans.

