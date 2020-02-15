Amanda Bynes announced that she got engaged to a mysterious man on Valentine’s Day. The unveiling came after she unveiled a facial tattoo late last month. The man’s identity seems to be a complete mystery as she has not marked anyone in the photo.

“Engaged with the love of my life,” wrote the former Nickelodeon child star, 33, in the headline.

The photo appears to have been taken in a restaurant and shows only Bynes’ left hand beating a man’s right hand. Your giant ring is clearly visible.

Hundreds of fans quickly bombarded the post with congratulatory messages, and several asked who the man was. One person also asked if the man was already married given the gold ring the man wears on his ring finger.

“Happy for you, Queen!” one person wrote.

“AYYYY CONGRATS,” added another.

“Congratulations, you deserve to be happy,” wrote another fan.

“Omg the size of this rock,” wrote another.

The unveiling of the engagement is the latest surprising decision Bynes has shown on Instagram in recent months. On December 30, she suddenly published a photo with a heart tattoo on her right cheek. The only thing she put in the caption was an alien emoji and made sure the comments were turned off.

On February 7, she returned to Instagram to share a mirror selfie from a bedroom. She showed the face tattoo again and confirmed that it may be permanent. The picture shows her in a Pomona jersey from California State Polytechnic University. Bynes had no caption.

Bynes’ Instagram page was the only way for her fans to find out what was going on in her life. She reportedly left a sober home in December 2019 to live on her own, but is still under the supervision of her parents.

Bynes has not spoken to the media since November 2018, when she spoke to Paper Magazine. At that time, she seemed to be trying to make a comeback and said she felt much better.

“These days of experimenting [with substances] are long gone. I’m not sad about it and don’t miss it because I’m really ashamed of how these substances made me act,” Bynes said at the time. “When I got away from them, I was back to normal and immediately realized what I had done – it was like an alien had literally entered my body. It’s such a strange feeling.”

Bynes has not appeared in a film since Easy A 2010 and has not appeared on television since the television film Living Proof 2008. She became famous as a member of the All That line-up and directed her own sitcom What I Like About You from 2002 to 2006.

Photo credit: Getty Images