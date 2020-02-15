What girls want! Amanda Bynes is engaged. The Easy A-Star announced their engagement on Friday, February 14th via Instagram – and showed their huge ring.

“Engaged with the love of my life,” 33-year-old Bynes labeled a photo of the rock on her finger. The actress has not revealed her fiance’s identity, but the picture shows the hand of a man wearing a gold wedding ring.

The Sydney White Star has been more active on Instagram in the past few weeks after returning to the social media platform after a three-month hiatus in December 2019.

“Geisha Girl Vibes 💌,” Bynes wrote next to a snapshot of herself with green hair and a big coat at the time.

Amanda Bynes left the court after a hearing before the Ventura County Court in her case as a curator on September 26, 2019.

Later that month, the former Nickelodeon star shared an Instagram photo of herself with a heart tattoo on her cheek. Bynes followed this post on February 7th with a selfie in front of a mirror, just a few days before she announced her engagement.

A source told us in March 2019 that actress She’s the Man went into rehab in January 2019 after a “setback due to pressure to be in the spotlight after her cover of the paper magazine (November 2018)” checked in.

Bynes described her mental health problems in an open interview.

“I just had no meaning in life,” she recalled that she retired from acting in 2010. “I’ve worked all my life and (then) I haven’t done anything.” I had a lot of time in my hands and I would “wake up and bake” and literally be stoned all day. … I was really concerned with my drug use and it became a really dark, sad world for me. “

The former child star graduated from the Fashion Institute for Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles in June 2019. At the time, an insider announced that she had received a day pass so that she could attend her graduation.

“Amanda’s doctors have no schedule for when she will be released,” added the source. In December 2019, Bynes checked out of the facility.

A source told us at the time that despite her sudden departure, Bynes had “never been lost or missed”.

“She has left the sober facility, but her parents know where she is,” said the insider. “With Amanda, it is not surprising that she would leave the sober home. It is not uncommon for someone to deal with sobriety and mental health problems.”

Bynes was previously linked to Frankie Muniz from 2002 to 2003, Taran Killam from 2001 to 2002 and Drake Bell from 1999 to 2001.

