After Amanda Bynes shocked social media by announcing her engagement to a mysterious man on Valentine’s Day, her fans have started to celebrate for her. The photo she just posted on Instagram early Friday night showed her hand in hand with someone else’s – though his identity was not revealed. Bynes simply wrote that in the caption she was “engaged to the love of my life”

While there was a question of who the future groom was, it was the size of the rock on Bynes’ finger that had definitely turned a few heads.

“Congratulations, Ms. Bynes, or should I say … Ms. Bynes,” commented one fan while another wrote that they “wish you all the luck in the world” and “you deserve it !!” A third wrote that she wished you all the best.

The announcement that she was engaged was a kind of twist on her Instagram page. Last Friday, she shared a mirror selfie from a bedroom. Her last post before was on December 30th when she unveiled her latest tattoo – a heart on her right cheek. She disabled comments on the post and just left an alien emoji in the caption.

She also had a few fans wondering if she was going to go back to school because she was wearing a California State Polytechnic University T-shirt in Pomona, CA in the photo. Bynes had already posted and written a photo of herself in hat and dress in December that she was at the “graduation” of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in LA.

Slip 1 of 5

I need to know who Amanda Bynes is engaged to.

– E-Lo🥀 (@imsoooerika), February 15, 2020

The secret remains … for now.

Slip 2 of 5

It’s pretty clear that she said “yes”.

Slip 3 of 5

Amanda Bynes is engaged ?! Congratulations tho!

To whom? What? When? I need more information!

Can she be engaged to a new TV show or film? 😳😬 pic.twitter.com/gt9MxjW9qj

– Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE), February 15, 2020

Although the fans of Bynes were obviously overjoyed with the news, they couldn’t help wondering who their future husband was.

Slip 4 of 5

Amanda Bynes is engaged ?!

– 💎 (@heidiwood_) February 15, 2020

Some just couldn’t believe it.

Slip 5 of 5

So Amanda Bynes got engaged after getting a heart tattoo on her face?

– ms phix it (@kaylienunes) February 15, 2020

Even though their new ink appeared.