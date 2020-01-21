advertisement

Paddy McGuinness brought utter chaos to This Morning Studio after he showed up right after a night.

The Bolton TV star appeared on the show when hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield tried chips.

advertisement

Paddy couldn’t wait to get involved, but Holly quickly called the 46-year-old onto his ruse.

“Paddy, you sound a bit hoarse, didn’t you go to bed last night?”

The funny man replied: “I am not a gong to lie, I was not in bed.”

Then he asked, “What am I doing? Am I on TV now?”

Paddy continued to participate in the tasting before returning to his scheduled chat later on the show.

It couldn’t be better.

Paddy didn’t want to miss it

(Image: ITV)

In fact, it got pretty awkward.

Top Gear co-star Chris Harris accompanied Paddy on the sofa.

The couple had been in Leicester Square at the last premiere of the show.

Paddy said he told the BBC Director General to bring in the Sambucas, my son.

“It’s worse than I ever thought,” Chris said to giggling Paddy.

The day duo couldn’t help but direct the chat back to Paddy’s late-night antics.

Paddy and Chris admitted that they are a little worse

(Image: ITV)

“I find it shocking that someone could come on this sofa and still be drunk,” said Schofe.

Holly joked, “Who would do that?”

“We’ll be there next week,” she added, referring to the upcoming National Television Awards.

She added: “You two go home and get washed.

“I’ve never finished an interview that says that.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Spectators were in stitches.

“I cry laughing in the morning,” tweeted one.

Holly and Phil couldn’t help but laugh at their TV mate

(Image: ITV)

Another added, “Oh dear, this interview is going viral.”

“You have to love Paddy,” said a third.

This morning will be broadcast on ITV on weekdays from 10 a.m.

advertisement