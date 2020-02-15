Insatiable fans received some disappointing news on Friday when TV Line reported that the show was canceled after two seasons. And now one of the show’s stars, Alyssa Milano, is talking about her cancellation.

“Unfortunately, that’s true. We had the most fun creating this show,” tweeted Milano, referring to a deadline article about the show’s cancellation. “I want to thank the fans who gave us a chance and kept coming back. Seasons 1 and 2 are still streaming. S. Any thoughts on who Coralee’s baby daddy was? I think we’ll never find out . “

Milan’s message comes over a week after she originally told fans that Insatiable would not return for season 3. On February 4, the actor replied after a fan asked her if the show would come back that it wasn’t. It should be noted that although Netflix apparently confirmed the news of Insatiable’s cancellation on February 4, it would not release an official word about the future of the show until February 14.

Unfortunately we will not be coming back.

– Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano), February 4, 2020

Insatiable’s cancellation was a shock to many, mostly because it looked like season three of the show might be in the works. In October 2019, the show’s creator, Lauren Gussis, shared in an interview with TheWrap where she thought the show could take place in season 3. Of course, as fans now know, no loose ends like Patty Bladell (Debby Ryan) and Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts) are tied.

“It’s a challenging question for me because I really have certain ideas at a certain level, but something like that also develops and changes when you come into an author’s room full of people and print my expectations for the season 3, that’s in in a sense a spoiler-on-a-spoiler, “Gussis previously said to TheWrap.

Before this latest update to the show in August 2019, Milano hinted that Insatiable’s third season was on its way. The actor has posted a message on Instagram from Chris Gorham, who plays Bob Barnard.

“Season 2 of @insatiable is close … but let’s face it … @ insatiable 3 is the one you never knew you always wanted. Just stay tuned,” the message read and labeled a photo of Gorham, Milano and Roberts. The post not only served as a game for the close relationship of the three characters on the show, but was also an indication that season 3 was on its way.

Unfortunately for fans of Insatiable, the third season of the series was simply not in sight.