Alysa Liu Successfully Defends US Women's Skate Title | National sport

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Alysa Liu watched Mariah Bell perform the performance of her life. Then the 14-year-old defending champion Bell made one better.

Liu needed all of her technical brilliance in her impressive jumping arsenal to hold the title of the US Figure Skating Championship on Friday night.

“I was very happy for her,” said Liu.

No American can match the jumping repertoire of 14-year-old Liu. She hit two triple axles out of a total of eight triple axles and tried the only quad of the event, a Lutz, which she turned down. Her 160.12 points far exceeded the rest of the field and, after the short program, raised her from second place to 235.52.

Liu ran last and had little head start after Bell’s great skate.

Bell knew after her last Triple Lutz, her seventh triple jump of the program, that she had outdone herself. A huge smile spread across her face for the last half minute as she flew over the ice with spirals and then made her final turns.

“I saw how much the audience was interested in it, and I love sharing what I do with the audience,” she said.

Bell’s program was choreographed by Adam Rippon, 2018 U.S. Olympian, who hugged her for the first time when she left the ice to a standing ovation.

“Adam was such a big part of my success this year,” Bell said. “Having this moment here was so special. He deserved to have this moment and to be able to share it.”

But she just didn’t have the technical skills to win her first national crown.

The short program winner, Bradie Tennell, the 2018 American champion, has vastly improved her presentation and is usually the most precise American jumper. Her fall on a triple loop was not only surprising, she also fell back to third place.

Tennell landed six triples, all efficient, and their program went well, with good pace and dynamic spins. It wasn’t particularly exciting, but it was one of her most interesting routines. And she did it after an infection on her elbow caused “a really crazy week”.

Because Liu is too young to travel into the worlds of the elderly, Bell and Tennell are expected to travel to Montreal in March. In the meantime, Liu will keep an eye on all of its competitors.

“I watch other skaters around the world,” she said. “I am aware that many of them are making these difficult jumps and are just trying to keep up with the jumps and keep up with the skating skills for others around the world.”

Gracie Gold, a two-time US champion and bronze medalist in the 2014 Olympic team, finished 12th on her comeback in the battle against mental illness. Gold did a good program on one knee and cried her eyes as the crowd rose to greet what some called a brave feat.

“It is very flattering to compare it to what you can normally use the word courage for,” she noted soldiers who were sent to Afghanistan or people who protect others during a mass shooting. “I was excited, relieved, so overwhelmed, so existing right now.”

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who won their only national championship at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2015, won the rhythm dance with a lively performance.

“We are different people than five years ago,” said Chock. “We are very proud of today’s skate. It was free and spontaneous; That was our goal. “

The couple missed the 2018-19 Grand Prix season when Chock underwent an ankle surgery. But they returned and took second place with Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue.

Now they are in a role that includes second place in the Grand Prix final, where their long-time rivals Hubbell and Donohue took third place.

Yes, the US ice dance is in good shape with these two veteran teams.

Chock and Bates, a couple from the ice, were there at the last two Olympic Games and finished eighth in Sochi and ninth in Pyeongchang. They have been hanging around, hardly unusual in ice dancing, and are about to do their best this season. They were no worse than the second 2019-20.

“We’ve been low and high for a whole year, and now we’re high,” added Chock. “We hope that we can continue on this path.”

Hubbell, who portrayed Marilyn Monroe in a fiery red dress and Donohue as Joe DiMaggio in a baseball uniform – not a Yankee outfit for fear of copyright infringement – gave “ My Heart Belongs to Daddy a fast-paced and energetic performance. “ They haven’t won the hearts of all judges, and their 86.31 points were 1.32 behind Chock and Bates.

“We had three trips on the program,” she said with a giggle. “They hope to get the kinks out of here so that we can do better internationally.”

Hubbell and Donohue, two-time defending champions and bronze medalists at the 2018 Olympic Games, took fourth place in the ice dance and won the 2018 Grand Prix final.

The third place on the scorecards, but probably the first, where the majority of the audience that excited Saturday Night Fever from its routine to the Bee Gees was Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker. They managed to stuff many of the John Travolta classic songs into their program and even stayed in character when they bowed.

