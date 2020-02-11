As for six decades, the residents of the mountain village of Dixville Notch cast their first ballots in the area code for New Hampshire shortly after midnight on Tuesday and chose former New Yorker Michael Bloomberg as a democratic candidate.

Bloomberg’s win is the second in a row for a Jewish candidate won by Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016.

The ritual gives a candidate short bragging rights, since according to the state law, surveys are not even required until 11 a.m.CET (1600 GMT). Dixville’s results – just 5 ballots this year – are a tiny number in the context of the democratic general state primaries, which attracted nearly 250,000 voters in 2016.

The traditional meeting in the northern White Mountains near the Canadian border has had a decent track record as the winner has been predicted by two-thirds of the controversial primary party primaries throughout its history.

Voters marked their ballots in cabins decorated with American flags in the main room of the Hale House.

The retreat was built over a century ago on the grounds of the Balsams Resort and is still cozy with wood floors, beamed ceilings, and a stone fireplace.

After the ballot papers were placed in a wooden box with a padlock, the votes were counted and the results written on a white piece of plywood. Journalists from around the world crowded into the room to record the event.

In contrast to the chaotic and late results of the Iowa Caucus last week, the votes cast were counted by hand without any technical problems.

Bloomberg received three of the five votes cast after midnight. He was not involved in the vote, but his name was clear. Dixville benefits from a state law that allows elections to be closed early if all eligible residents have cast their ballots.

Sanders and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, each received one vote. Republican President Donald Trump, who will run against the successful democratic candidate in the November election, received no votes.

Les Otten, a registered Republican, said he voted for Bloomberg because he was moderate and his agenda addressed climate change and the burgeoning federal budget deficit. “It’s hard to be an outlier,” said Otten. “But I did what I had to do.”

West wing fans may remember the episode “Hartsfield’s Landing,” a fictional greeting from Dixville Notch.

Critics of Iowa and New Hampshire, who had launched presidential campaigns for a long time, claimed that the small, rural, and largely white states do not adequately represent the nation’s diversity.

Proponents argue that the small population of states is an advantage because it forces candidates to interact personally with voters before their campaigns move to more populous states that focus on television and internet advertising.

“The candidates and their parties understand how it works,” said Andy Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. “Until the candidates stop coming to New Hampshire and Iowa, they will continue to be the President’s first nomination competitions.”