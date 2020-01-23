Alternative music event MuseNight is launched in Saudi Arabia

advertisement

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has played a number of major international acts over the past year, as the entertainment scene of the Kingdom has been opened to live performances. But there have not been many opportunities for alternative local or regional acts that play original material.

That could change, as the Bahrain-based concert series MuseNight makes its debut in Saudi Arabia on Friday, January 24 at the Bohemia Art Cafe in Alkhobar with a line-up with Khaleeji electronic duo Arabesque, singer-songwriter Aveora and experimental electronic artist Hasan Hujairi. Admission is free.

During the past years. MuseNight, a spur of the Museland indie label, has exhibited more than 30 acts – from solo artists to full bands to DJs – from Bahrain, Saudi, Kuwait, the UAE and from the UK and Canada.

“With the incredible changes in the cultural and creative landscape in the Kingdom, we thought it was the right time to explore the alternative and independent scene with this concept,” said Museland founder and creative director Ali Al-Saeed in a press release for the event.

Al-Saeed spoke to Arab News about the roster of the night and said to Arab News: “We wanted to make a strong line-up that offers something new with their original music.”

Arabstract, he said, “has gained some speed as they venture into a new musical landscape for the alternative scene of Bahrani – they combine the best of both live performance and electronic music with a Khaleeji flavor.” Al-Saeed said that the music of Aveora is “Freely accessible, catchy but steeped in emotion. The performance is always powerful and impactful. “

And the Museland boss described Hujairi as “quite a mystery.”

“He is by far one of the most challenging artists working today,” said Al-Saeed. “He brings something different and unexpected to each performance, combining electronic music, sampling, programming and instrumentation.”

Al-Saeed hopes it will be the first in a series of shows in Saudi Arabia for MuseNight. “There is a wealth of exceptional talent that wants to evolve and an audience that just as much wants to discover new music,” he said. “We have a number of KSA-based bands with us in Bahrain, so we are happy to be performing a few Bahraini acts for the first time.”

