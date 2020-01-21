advertisement

The second season of Netflix ‘Altered Carbon will kick off on Thursday, February 27th – almost two years after the first season’s debut.

The streaming video service announced the premiere date on a tweet Tuesday.

The next chapter of the science fiction drama follows the continued adventures of Takeshi Kovacs – the character previously played by Joel Kinnaman and now, thanks to Kovac’s new “sleeve”, by Anthony Mackie (The Hurt Locker).

Other new actors in season two are Lela Loren (Power) as Danica Harlan, governor of Harlan’s World; Simone Missick (All Rise) as Stair, a bounty hunter; Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancys Jack Ryan) as DIG 301, an artificial intelligence designed to assist archaeologists; James Saito (The Terror) as Tanaseda Hideki, a centuries-old chief of organized crime who has some power in Harlan’s world.

Recurring performers include Renee Elise Goldsberry as elusive source Crist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe.

The Netflix tweet video does not provide new footage or an indication of what Kovacs can expect in the upcoming episodes. But it all looks shiny, technical, and ominous, and if that doesn’t sum up this show, we don’t know what it does.

Are you planning the long-awaited second season of Altered Carbon? Sound out in the comments!

