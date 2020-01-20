Also now remains no regulation for election bonds: CJI

advertisement

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde made an oral verbal statement on Monday that if the Supreme Court had not considered it necessary to remain in the election bond scheme (EBS), it could not remain even now.

The comments came at a fervent plea from lawyers Prashant Bhushan and Shadan Farasat that new facts had emerged indicating that the scheme was opened regularly to allow funds to fill the ruling party’s coffers.

Bhushan said the scheme would now be reopened with the Delhi elections scheduled for February 8. Instead of opening the scheme exclusively for the Lok Sabha elections, as planned, it had become a mechanism for mourning naming funds to fuel political parties. Both the India Election Commission (ECI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had strongly objected to the scheme and raised the red flag against it.

Mr. Farasat said that more than £ 6,000 crore had been attracted by the scheme recently. They sought a suspension of the scheme.

On April 12, the Supreme Court issued an interim injunction instructing political parties to provide complete information to the ECI in sealed blankets about each donor and their contribution they have received to date through election bonds. However, it did not stop with the operation of the scheme.

“If the case has been argued for residence and it has not been granted, we will not grant it either,” CJI said.

Bhushan reiterated that the court should consider the plan with a new eye, since many new and disturbing facts had emerged since 12 April.

The court initially gave the EBI four weeks to submit an answer to the plea for a stay in the scheme. Bhushan, however, argued that it would be too late by that time because the elections in Delhi would take place on February 8. The court then asked the ECI to submit its response within fourteen days.

Directive for political parties

The interim order of 12 April was intended to ensure that the balance was not in favor of anyone before the last general election in May. The court then ordered political parties to immediately provide the ECI with “detailed data about the donors against each bond; the amount of each such bond and the full details of the credit received for each bond, namely the details of the bank account to which the amount has been credited and the date of each such credit ‘.

Bhushan, representative of the submitter of the NGO Association of Democratic Reforms, argued that 95% of election bond payments have to date been forwarded to the BJP. The ECI stated that a large part of the contributions went to the ruling party via election bonds.

The government has justified the scheme as an experiment to eradicate black money. It claimed that the impact of the EBS would only be known after the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. In the meantime, it should be given a free hand to implement its policy and the top court should not give orders in this case for the time being.

The position of the government contrasts sharply with the position of the ECI. The ECI has reservations about the transparency of political financing. It submitted to the top court that election bonds legalized the anonymity of political donors and the parties that received contributions. It stated that the right to vote also meant the right to make an informed choice. It said that knowing the candidate was only “half the exercise.” Voters must also know the source of funding for political parties that support these candidates.

