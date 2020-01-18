Alpine Meadows Avalanche: Wife speaks after husband dies in avalanche at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe

advertisement

ALPINE MEADOWS, California – A man was killed in an avalanche and another seriously injured on Friday morning at the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe.

Placer County’s sheriff department identified the victim as 34-year-old Cole Comstock from Blairsden, California.

The injured skier suffered serious abdominal injuries and was taken to hospital, officials said.

Witnesses to the incident saw that no other people were involved and that no other people were reported missing, officials from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows say. The search was completed at 11:45 a.m.

“We saw the slide,” said a skier named Lenny. “We screamed to clarify, but some people didn’t make it in time.” I knew something had happened when we saw the expression on the faces of the ski patrols. “

Cole Comstock’s wife Caitlin spoke to reporters over the phone about how much he loved skiing, life, and people.

“He was a very accomplished skier. It was a coincidence,” said Comstock’s wife.

Caitlin was also on the Alpine meadows on Friday, but drove another part of the mountain during the avalanche. She had seen Cole about an hour earlier. The couple had met friends.

“A fun thing all of our friends do is we hit the top of our poles, ‘touch tips’ as we call them, and we tap tips and say’ I love you ‘and’ I love you too ‘and we just went our separate ways,’ explained Caitlin in tears.

The avalanche occurred on Friday morning near the subway slope, which is a well-known area for beginners.

The ski area is still open, but the subway area is closed.

A storm that swept through the area on Thursday threw a few inches of snow on the Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows. An avalanche in Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees at the ski area.

Alpine registers the largest number of avalanches of all ski resorts in the USA each year and has an aggressive program to ensure the safety of these slopes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

