Alpine Meadows avalanche: Officials identify skiers killed in Lake Tahoe; 1 other seriously injured

ALPINE MEADOWS, California – A man was killed in an avalanche and another seriously injured on Friday morning at the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe.

Placer County’s sheriff department identified the victim as 34-year-old Cole Comstock from Blairsden, California.

UPDATE: Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, CA, was identified in the #AlpineMeadows avalanche as a deceased person

– Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

The injured skier suffered serious injuries to the lower body and was taken to hospital, officials said.

Witnesses to the incident saw that no other people were involved and that no other people were reported missing, officials from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows say. The search was completed at 11:45 a.m.

The avalanche occurred on Friday morning near the subway slope, which is a well-known area for beginners.

The ski area is still open, but the subway area is closed.

A storm that swept through the area on Thursday threw a few inches of snow on the Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows. An avalanche in Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees at the ski area.

Sgt.Powers near the scene with the latest avalanche on #alpinemeadows 1 confirmed the death, 2nd victim with serious injuries on the way to a hospital. SAR volunteers looking for potential victims without an account. The ski area is still open, but the area near the subway slope is closed. pic.twitter.com/DC209XK2g1

– Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

We will close Alpine Meadows Road around 7:30 a.m. for avalanche control. We will update you when it reopens!

– Squaw Alpine Mtn Ops (@squawalpineops), January 17, 2020

Placer County’s Sheriff MPs are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred in Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue also responds because there are several unexplained victims. More will follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w

– Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

