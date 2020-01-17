Alpine Meadows avalanche: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lake Tahoe

advertisement

ALPINE MEADOWS, California – Rescuers respond to an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe, according to the Placer County Sheriff Department. One person was confirmed dead and another was seriously injured.

Several people are also not registered.

MPs respond to the resort to launch a search and rescue operation in the hope of finding the missing.

advertisement

The sheriff’s office gave no number of how many people were missing.

The avalanche occurred on Friday morning in the area of ​​the subway slope, which is a well-known area for beginners.

The ski area is still open, but the sky run area of ​​the subway is closed.

A storm that swept through the area on Thursday threw a few inches of snow on the Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows. An avalanche in Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees at the ski area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sgt.Powers near the scene with the latest avalanche on #alpinemeadows 1 confirmed the death, 2nd victim with serious injuries on the way to a hospital. SAR volunteers looking for potential victims without an account. The ski area is still open, but the area near the subway slope is closed. pic.twitter.com/DC209XK2g1

– Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

We will close Alpine Meadows Road around 7:30 a.m. for avalanche control. We will update you when it reopens!

– Squaw Alpine Mtn Ops (@squawalpineops), January 17, 2020

Placer County’s Sheriff MPs are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred in Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue also responds because there are several unexplained victims. More will follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w

– Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement