Alphabet's CEO, Pichai, relies on external investors to enable “other bets”.

“I think with the” other bets “we are definitely in a phase where, although we have a long-term perspective, we also want to combine this with the discipline to ensure that they do well. The alphabet structure allows us to start some of these things as independent companies and collect money from external investors. ”

Alphabet Inc.’s new CEO, Sundar Pichai, who added this title to his role as Google CEO in December, told Fortune Magazine that he had no intention of doing without “other bets” – adventurous startups under the umbrella of Alphabet, which are independent helium balloon vehicle units that provide solar powered internet services in remote areas.

In a major restructuring of the company in 2015, Alphabet

was founded as a holding company that monitors “other bets” in order to expand Google’s business beyond the pure search and advertising business.

“Alphabet allows us to pursue some of the other areas with possibly different structures that we need,” Pichai said in the Fortune interview. “For example, we have a very successful venture capital and growth investment portfolio with which we can literally work with hundreds of companies.”

The continued emphasis on “other bets” provides insight into Pichai’s thinking as Alphabet moves into the next phase of growth to maintain its newly acquired status as a $ 1 trillion company.

To date, Alphabet had 2018 sales of $ 136.8 billion, primarily through Google, which accounted for 99% of sales. FactSet expects Alphabet to generate $ 162.7 billion in revenue almost exclusively through Google in 2019 if fourth quarter results are released on January 31, after the market closes.

